Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Double Date With William & Kate At London Hot Spot — Pics  

Meghan Markle is officially a part of the family! The future Duchess of Sussex was spotted on a double date with Prince William and Kate Middleton. See the pics, here!

Holidays are for family and Meghan Markle, 36, seems to be getting quite cozy with her new one! The former Suits actress was seen leaving Beach Blanket Babylon in London with fiancé Prince Harry, 33, Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, Dec. 13. The Royal family chose the trendy location for their annual Christmas party, during which Prince Charles, 69, also made an appearance. We’re happy to see Meghan blending right in! SEE MORE PICS HERE!

It was an intimate affair with about only 60 people, according to The Daily Mail. Kensington Palace rented out a glamorous ballroom at the Beach Blanket and guests enjoyed a delectable food and drinks. (Where was our invite?) The menu offered three courses starting with salmon, avocado vignette and wild mushrooms. For dessert, guests had the option of Christmas pudding, chocolate cake or cheesecake. It’s clear that the Royal Family knows how to throw a party and we can’t wait for Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May.

We reported earlier that the total price for Meghan and Harry’s wedding will be at least $30 million, according to Life & Style. That is no surprise, especially since Kate Middleton’s wedding totaled to a whopping $34 million. Unlike Kate’s wedding, Meghan’s will feature very A-list guests. Serena Williams, 36, David, 42, and Victoria Beckham, 43, and Elton John, 70, are among the few reported celebrities who will be in attendance.

