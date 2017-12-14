10 Most Extreme Hair Makeovers Of 2017: Selena Gomez & More

2017 has been quite the year for drastic changes, especially in the celebrity hair game! Celebs are constantly looking for ways to change up their locks, and we’ve rounded up the best of the year!

A new hairstyle is the easiest thing you can do to change up your overall appearance, and celebrities are no stranger to doing that! In some cases, a new do’ can make you look like a completely different person! For instance, we were SO shook when Selena Gomez, 25, debuted her blonde hair a few weeks ago at the AMAs. The sexy songstress traded her brown hair for a short blonde cut! Sometimes when people go through a breakup the first thing they want to change is their hair… could this be why!? Either way, we love it Sel!

And Selena’s not the only star who’s changed their locks! Katy Perry took the scissors to her platinum hair back in April, leaving her with a super edgy — and SHORT — look! The pixie cut seemed to be a trendy look for 2017. Cara Delevingne buzzed her hair nearly bald back in May, and Kristen Stewart did so in early March… Kate Hudson too! A buzz cut is such a bold and statement-making haircut and we are totally obsessed with the look. These ladies served some seriously amazing looks this year.

We’ve seen some cool colors this year, too! Kylie Jenner rocked some bright fluorescent green hair for Coachella that we’re still LIVING for. Though we’re pretty sure it was a wig, it was still such a bold and memorable hairstyle for the selfie queen! Furthermore, model Gigi Hadid showed off some pink locks earlier in the year with some awesome bangs, something we’re never seen from her before and totally want more of! To see those looks and more, click through our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, which celebs hair transformation is your fav? Let us know in the comments below!