Penelope Disick, 5, Debuts New Pink Hair After Taking Art Class With Mason & We’re Obsessed

Little Penelope Disick is rocking a fierce new shade of pink hair and we are living for it. We’ve got the pics of Kourtney Kardashian’s little girl rocking her new hue.

Go Penelope Disick! She’s only five-years-old and already Kourtney Kardashian‘s only daughter is picking up the family’s trademark love of changing their hair coloring. The little lady was seen leaving art class with her mom and older brother Mason, 8, on Dec. 13 and she was photographed rocking bright pink and magenta tips on her naturally brunette locks. The look appears to be a temporary chalk job as we doubt that Kourt would actually use chemical dyes on her little girl. The pink hair was the only feminine touch as the rest of her tomboy outfit consisted of a black t-shirt, camo pants and sneakers. Check out Penelope’s cool new hairstyle below!

Of course mama Kourtney looked super chic in red track pants, a white blouse and Nikes. Ever the doting parent, she held onto an American Girl doll for her kid, while walking alongside her two children. Mason was twinning with his little sister by wearing a grey t-shirt that matched the shade of Penelope’s camo pants. See more adorable moments of Kourt with her kids here!

While the outing seemed to be pretty low-key, the family has a ton to celebrate today, Dec. 14. It’s Mason’s eighth birthday! But he isn’t the only Kardashian kid to celebrate another trip around the sun. Kourt’s other son Reign Disick shares his birthday with his older brother, and turns 3 years old today! Juggling all of those birthdays at once must get a little insane. “It is still crazy to me that I have two boys born on the same exact day,” Kourtney shared in a blog post back in 2015. “I really tried to not have it happen, so they could each have their day, but there was no way around it. It is truly so special and meant to be.”

But it seems this year will be special for Mason, since the family already celebrated Reign’s new age. The Kardashians threw a joint birthday party for him and his cousin Saint West, who turned two-years-old on Dec. 5. The monster-themed bash was absolutely adorable, and we can’t wait to see how they honor Kourt’s oldest son next!

