Omarosa Fires Back At Robin Roberts After ‘Bye, Felicia’ Diss: She’s ‘Petty’ & This Is ‘War’

Omarosa just clapped back at Robin Roberts after the ‘Good Morning America’ host shaded her by saying, ‘Bye Felicia’! See her reaction, here!

If you haven’t heard by now, Omarosa Manigault Newman, 43, is no longer an employee of The White House. The former Apprentice star stepped down from her title as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison and Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts, 57, had a little something to say about it. Robin commented “Bye, Felicia” on-air in response to Omarosa’s shocking resignation.

Omarosa took offense to the shady comment and clapped back in a conversation with Inside Edition. When asked about Robin’s comment, she responded with, “That was petty.” She also added, “It’s a black woman civil war.” So it’s clear she’s not taking the high road. Despite Omarosa’s claim that she resigned, many people are wondering if she was actually fired and have taken to Twitter to find answers. Don’t worry though, during her interview with co-anchor Michael Strahan, 46, she explained she has a lot to share about her time at The White House.

“As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people,” Omarosa told Strahan. “And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she said. We look forward to hearing her side.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Robin Roberts comment “Bye, Felicia”? Let us know your thoughts below!