Happy Birthday Mason Disick: Kourtney Kardashian & Scott’s Son Turns 8 — See His Cutest Pics

Mason Disick is officially an 8-year-old! The youngster has grown up A LOT during the past year, and we’ve got the pics to prove it! See his sweetest moments ever here.

Happy birthday, Mason Disick! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick‘s, 34, oldest child turned eight years old on Dec. 14, and we cannot believe how quickly the time has gone! It seems like just yesterday Mason was the only Kardashian kid! Not only does he now have two siblings: Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, but he also shares a birthday with his little brother. Luckily though, his parents always make sure to do something special for Mason and Reign individually on their shared special day. Click here to see sweet pics of Kourtney and her kids.

“It is still crazy to me that I have two boys born on the same exact day,” Kourtney shared in a blog post back in 2015. “I really tried to not have it happen, so they could each have their day, but there was no way around it. It is truly so special and meant to be.” So far, the Kardashian fam has already celebrated Reign’s b-day, but we’re still waiting to see what kind of party will be thrown in Mason’s honor. Last year he and his bro had a joint birthday party that had a Fast and the Furious theme. The party even featured a fun monster truck bouncy house slide, a mini race track, and an actual car from the film.

Hopefully Scott is able to make it to Mason’s party this year, as last year he attended and seemed to make his son extra happy. After all, there’s no question Mason is totally Scott’s mini-me! And despite the drama Kourt and Scott have been through over the past two years, they still vow to put their three little ones first. “[Kourtney] really wants [Scott] in the kids’ lives — no matter what goes down between her and him, Kourtney has always appreciated that he’s a great dad, and the children love him to pieces,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY this past summer. “As long as he stays sober when he’s with the kids, and isn’t on some crazy party-tear, Kourtney is happy for him to be with them.” We’re sure Scott won’t miss his sons’ birthdays for the world!

