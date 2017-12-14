Leslie Odom Jr. Brings The Feels With Stunning Performance At ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’

The holiday season is upon us, and Leslie Odom Jr. totally got us pumped for the festive occasion with his and Faith Evans’ duet at ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’!

Leslie Odom Jr. was one of several performers at Taraji’s White Hot Holidays on Dec. 14, and he absolutely stunned while onstage. The talented Broadway star belted out a rendition of “Mary Did You Know?” for which he was joined by the incomparable Faith Evans. As always, Leslie looked dapper as ever, this time performing amidst a super festive setting. Last month, Leslie performed at Christmas In Rockefeller Center, so he’s certainly been making the rounds this holiday season! In November, Leslie performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as well. Is there anything this guy can’t do!?

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays was hosted by Empire star, Taraji P. Henson, and filmed earlier this year. The holiday special also featured performances from Chaka Khan, Ciara, Fergie, the Ying Yang Twins and more, with appearances by stars like DJ Khaled, Niecy Nash and Tituss Burgess, among others. Along with performances of Christmas and holiday songs, there were also funny skits, and with Taraji at the helm, the laughs were aplenty!

This was Taraji’s third year in a row hosting the holiday special on FOX. In 2015, she was joined by her Empire co-star, Terrence Howard, but last year and this year she did the gig solo — and obviously killed it back-to-back!

