Lady Gaga Accused Of Copying Kim K’s Platinum Hair After Being Slammed For Copying Pink & More

Lady Gaga is showing off her new long platinum blonde locks but she’s getting dragged for trying to copy Kim Kardashian’s look. We’ve got the fan backlash.

Apparently Kim Kardashian, 37, owns the market on having long platinum blonde hair because Lady Gaga, 31, is trying out the look and getting slammed for being a KK copycat! The singer posted a photo to her Instagram on Dec. 13 and she does look shockingly identical to the reality star, but it has a little more to do with just her hair. In the pic she’s see with a heavy dark brow and Kim’s signature far-away eyed pouty face and on first blush she could easily be mistaken for the soon to be mother of three. While Gaga was advertising the big white puffy winter coat she was wearing with the caption, “My favorite warm cozy jacket this season,” fans were dragging her for trying to be Kim’s clone.

“I wonder how Kim K will react when she will see this,” one user wrote in the comments while another said, “Kim Kardashian is that you?” A common reaction was “Look like Kim K here,” and we can’t blame her fans as she really does resemble the cosmetics queen in the pic. In all fairness, Gaga got the long platinum dye job days ago and has been posting plenty of Instagram pics showing off the new locks and no one ragged on her for being a Kim copycat. It’s the center part, straightness and facial expression in the photo that made her look exactly like the reality star that had fans doing a double take. See pics of other platinum blonde celebs, here.

Sadly this isn’t the first time that Gaga has been accused of ripping off another artist. Madonna, 59, had a beef with her after she felt that the singer’s “Born This Way” was a ripoff of Madge’s 1989 smash “Express Yourself.” It wasn’t only fans crying foul as Madonna openly called her out in a 2015 Rolling Stone interview saying, “I felt like she blatantly ripped off one of my songs.”

Gaga got dragged by trolls after her wild aerial stunts during her Super Bowl 51 halftime performance in Feb. 2017, with people calling her out for stealing Pink‘s trademark high-flying concert aerial acts. Thankfully the “Just Like Fire” singer told everyone to STFU about it. She posted, “Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years!” and the hashtag #womensupportingwomen to her Instagram the day after the event.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gaga is ripping off Kim’s look with long platinum hair? Or is Kim the real ripoff artist for steeling Game of Throne‘s Khaleesi’s look?