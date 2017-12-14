Kylie Jenner Desperately Wants Travis Scott To Spend Christmas With Her & The Kardashians

The holidays are here, and Kylie Jenner is stressing out over where she Travis Scott will celebrate. Will they travel to his native, Houston, or have a Kardashian Christmas?

As Kylie Jenner, 19, continues to go through her reported struggles as a first-time mother-to-be, she’s also worried about where she will celebrate the holidays. The makeup entrepreneur obviously wants to be with her boyfriend, rapper, Travis Scott, 25, on Christmas; However, the pair are going back and forth about a destination. “The one thing they’re having a little friction over right now is where to spend Christmas day,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to be in Houston with his family and he wants her to come with him.”

Travis has even tried to make travel easy for Kylie by offering a private jet to take them to Houston, just like he did when they last visited in Oct. 2017. But, as she reportedly approaches her due date — which is allegedly in early 2018 — the source admits that Kylie just doesn’t want to travel at all right now. “She’s trying to keep her cool about it, but she will be hurt if he doesn’t spend Christmas with her and the family. They’re not going to have New Year’s together because he has a show in Miami; So, she’s hoping that she’ll get to have him with her for Christmas; She feels like it’s only fair.”

The news of Kylie’s reported pregnancy broke on Sept. 22, and she nearly broke the internet. Later reports claimed Kylie is expecting a girl with Travis. Not to mention, fans believe the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been teasing that she’s having a little girl on social media by consistently posting pink-colored photos and objects.

Since the news of her first pregnancy, Kylie hasn’t stepped out in public, whatsoever. The world has not seen Kylie at all, however, we’ve heard from her through social media. Despite downplaying her online usage, she still pops up from time to time; like the other day when she celebrated her 100 million Instagram followers milestone.

As you may know, just days after it was reported that Kylie is pregnant, separate reports claimed her big sis, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. Kylie, Travis, Khloe and Tristan have yet to confirm any baby reports. But, the one Kardashian who is expecting is Kim, 37. She and Kanye West, 40, will welcome their third child, via surrogate, sometime in early 2018. Kim has had health issues with past pregnancies and has been vocal that she followed her doctor’s orders that it is not safe for her to carry another child.

