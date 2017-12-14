Kim Kardashian’s Plans To Meet Dream BFF Meghan Markle Revealed: She ‘Can’t Wait’

Now that Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry, it’s safe to say we’ve all got a case of Royal fever — and even Kim Kardashian’s not immune.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is going all out to befriend actress Meghan Markle, 36, now that she’s engaged to Prince Harry, 33. And while it might seem like a long shot at first glance, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s chances of snagging a meet and greet with the soon-to-be Royal family member are actually pretty good thanks to their mutual friend, Serena Williams, 36. “Kim knows getting an invite to the Royal wedding is a long shot but she does feel like she has a better chance this time around because she’s only one one degree of separation from Meghan. Her good friend Serena and Meghan are super close and Kim’s using that connection to her advantage”, says our source.

“Serena’s her ace in the hole, she’s already promised Kim that she’ll introduce her to Meghan. Kim’s so excited, she’s even more into this wedding than she was when Prince William and Kate Middleton got married. To her this is a real life fairytale, she’s fascinated by Meghan’s life story and can’t wait to meet her,” our source adds.

It’s no secret that Serena and Meghan are good friends — there were even rumors swirling that she and Prince Harry were going to attend the tennis champ’s wedding last month to Alex Ohanian, 34. Sadly Meghan didn’t make the New Orleans bash or Kim could have cozied up to her there. But considering Kim almost always gets what she wants we have a feeling she’ll make this friendship happen, one way or another. Of course with Meghan and Harry set to marry in only 5 months time — on May 26 2018 — there’s not a lot of time left for Kim to snag that invite. Better hurry Kim!

