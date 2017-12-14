La La Anthony Plays Coy About Love Life, Despite Plans To Spend Holidays With Carmelo

La La Anthony has a lot on her mind these days, but her love life isn’t on her to-do list! The actress was asked about romance, and if other men, not including her ex Carmelo, are pursuing her and here’s what she said…

Love is the furthest thing from La La Anthony‘s mind right now. The actress and designer, 38, is focusing on her career, and more importantly her son, Kiyan, 10, as rumors continue to swirl that she and ex, Carmelo, 33, may be getting back together. “I’m trying to be a great parent to my son [Kiyan], and that’s where I’m putting our focus on right now,” she told Page Six at the Arlo Hotel for her Latina magazine cover party. When asked if other men are pursuing her while she and Melo are apart, La La played coy again. “No comment, no comment! Oh boy!” she said. La La’s mother Carmen Surillo and rapper Trina, 39, were also in attendance.

La La and Melo were together for 12 years and married for seven years before they decided to separate in April 2017. Although their relationship is going through a tumultuous time, one thing remains consistent; their approach to co-parenting. The pair have remained a happy, united front, as they raise their son, Kiyan. When HollywoodLife.com caught up with La La back in August 2017, she admitted that she was in a great place despite her separation. The Power actress revealed that Kiyan was her and Melo’s focus. La La also shared that working out is “therapeutic” for her.

“When you’re putting time into yourself and you’re really seeing the work pay off, you just have a different confidence about yourself. I’m definitely in a great place,” La La explained. “I feel confident, I feel happy and I’m just ready for what the next challenge is, as far as work is concerned; especially with acting; whatever that is going to be.”

Whenever she’s asked about Melo, La La always speaks highly of her ex. She and Kiyan have even ventured to Oklahoma —where Melo is now based with the Thunder — to watch Melo play. “Obviously Melo’s been traded to Oklahoma, and I took Kiyan out there for the first game,” when the Knicks played OKC on Oct. 19. “Kiyan had a great time. It was nice.” La La added, “That’s his dad, Kiyan loves his dad and he needs to always keep that bond and that relationship with his dad.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think La La and Melo will get back together?