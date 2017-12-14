4 Easy Ways To Make Your Perfume Last — Save Money With Kim Kardashian’s Tips

One of my main gripes with perfume is that it never seems to last, and it’s expensive! Luckily, Kim Kardashian has a few expert tips on how to make your scent stay all day.

Kim Kardashian has three new KKW Fragrances all based around the Gardenia scent. On her website, she shared how to get the most bang for your buck. “To make a scent last even longer, it’s important to apply the perfume to pulse points on your body. Pulse points are anywhere on the body that you can feel a heartbeat. Applying perfume to these areas will activate the top notes in a fragrance when the area is warmed by blood flow. The more heat an area attracts, the more it will give off the scent.”

Here are the points where Kim applies her perfume to make it last longer!

“Belly Button — Although the belly button isn’t commonly thought of as a pulse point, it is! It radiates heat, so applying perfume here will give off your signature scent all day long. The inward shape of the belly button also captures the scent and creates a perfect place for application.

Elbows –– One of the best places to apply a fragrance is inside the elbows. As you move around during the day, this pulse point will emit heat and release the scent of your perfume.”

“Knees — If you’re planning on wearing a skirt or shorts, applying perfume behind the knees will make your scent long-lasting. Knees are another hot spot on the body. As you walk, the heat from the pulse points on the knees will radiate and give off the scent of the perfume.

Hair — Even though hair isn’t a pulse point, this area shouldn’t be ignored when applying a fragrance. For an all-day scent, spray hair with perfume and rake your fingers through to the ends, evenly distributing the product. As your hair moves, you’ll be able to smell the fragrance.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try these tips to make your perfume last longer?