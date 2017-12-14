5 Easy Fitness Moves You Can Do Anywhere, At Any Age, To Ward Off Holiday Pounds

No matter your age or fitness level, EVERYONE can make sure they move a little more this holiday season! You’ll feel and look better! Get some easy fitness ideas right here!

It can be really hard to embark on a new fitness regime, especially if you feel out of shape, overweight or “too old.” But Jaime Brenkus, a fitness expert and brand ambassador for Evergreen Wellness, says: “Success in life is not about a matter of inches and pounds. It’s when you start taking your first steps toward a realistic and reachable goal.” He continues, “When it comes to exercise, people think more is better. That’s not true. Better is better.” Know the saying, work smarter, not harder? There you go! You can do it!

This first set can be done at your desk and will tone your waistline. Do 20 reps of each. “1. Crunches. Place your hands behind your head, crunch forward and then lean back as far as you can while keeping your feet on the ground. 2. Side bends. Place your hands behind your head again, but this time alternate bending from one side to the other. 3. Twists. Rotate your body side to side. 4. Knee ups. Scoot to the edge of the chair. Bring both knees into your chest and then lower your legs to the starting position.”

Around The World Lunges. “You will do a forward, a side, and a reverse lunge. Perform each in one movement. 1. Forward lunge. Stand with your feet together and back straight. Place your left hand on a chair for balance and support. Slowly take a big step forward with the right foot. Lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the floor and your right shin is vertical. Then move back to the starting position. 2. Side lunge. Slowly step to the side with your right foot and squat so your thighs are parallel to the ground. Move back to the starting position. 3. Reverse lunge. Slowly step back with your right foot about 2 feet. Bend both knees and lower yourself until your left thigh is parallel with the ground. Return to starting position.”

These moves require no equipment and work your entire body. Try to do them first thing in the morning, so you can get them out of the way. “1. Push Ups. Start with an amount you’re comfortable with. For example, if you do 10 every day, that adds up to 300 in a month. If you’re a beginner, it’s okay to start your push ups by doing them on a wall. 2. Squats. Your feet should be shoulder width apart. With your abs held tight and your back straight, slowly lower yourself into a seating position until your bottom touches a seat. Make sure your knees don’t go past your toes and are aligned straight. If you are just starting out, try quarter to half squats where you’re not bending down as far.”

