Fifth Harmony Rocks Festive Performance For ‘Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas’

So epic! Fifth Harmony slayed their performance of ‘Can You See’ for the ‘Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas’ episode, and if you weren’t in the spirit yet, well, now you are.

Fifth Harmony (Lauren Jauregui, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21) put on an incredible performance of their new tune “Can You See” for the “Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas” episode on Dec. 14! The ladies all looked stunning in very different ensembles that were all rooted with black hues, and they put on such a great show, as always. “Can You See” comes from The Star soundtrack, and the ladies sounded amazing as they belted out the lyrics. The stage set a festive scene for the four women, as they performed amidst a set with a Christmas tree, mock presents and fake snow falling in the background.

5H also just performed at Jingle Ball in Boston, MA on Dec. 10, and it was just a little bit awkward because their ex-bandmember Camila Cabello, 20, took the stage as well (separately, of course.) We’re sure they stayed far away from each other backstage at TD Garden! The ladies have made it clear that they’re doing perfectly fine without Camila in the group, and Camila has found success as a solo artist, herself, but there’s no denying that a run-in would definitely be quite awkward. Camila even recently released a song in which she totally shaded her former girl group members!

Snoop Dogg, Boyz II Men and DMX also performed during the holiday special, while Steve Harvey and Adrienne Bailon co-hosted. The special was pre-taped weeks before Christmas, but the merry spirit was alive and well, nonetheless! See more of Fifth Harmony’s best photos right here.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Fifth Harmony’s performance tonight? Tell us if you loved it!