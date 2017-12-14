Fifth Harmony Owns The Night In Stunning Black Outfits At ‘Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas’

The ladies of Fifth Harmony hit the stage at ‘Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas’ on Dec. 14, and coordinated their looks in a variety of black ensembles.

Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei are each fashionable in their own right, but when they come together while performing as Fifth Harmony, they manage to slay even more! That was the case once again during FOX’s holiday special, Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas, which aired on Dec. 14. The four ladies hit the stage to sing a rendition of a Christmas classic, and even though they weren’t wearing red and green, they still looked holiday ready in their various black outfits. Lauren kept things the most classic, as she stunned in a simple, but elegant, strapless black jumpsuit.

Normani also went the route of a black dress, but she took things up a notch with the sex appeal, flaunting her legs in an LBD that featured a sheer cutout throughout her chest and arms. And can we talk about that blunt bob she was rockin’?! So chic! Meanwhile, Ally was probably the most festive of them all, as she added some shimmer to her sexy black blazer, which she paired with tights and black heels. That pop of red lipstick was perfect for the Christmas-themed event, too! Finally, there was dinah, who pulled off her high-waisted, sparkling black skirt with major leg slit to perfection. She added a pop of brightness with a white, off the shoulder shirt and silver heels.

Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas also featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Boyz II Men and DMX. The event was hosted by Steve Harvey and Adrienne Bailon.

