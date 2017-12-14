Fergie Hits The Stage For Festive Performance At ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’

The holiday season is here, and Fergie helped fans get in the spirit with two gorgeous performances at ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’ special on Dec. 14.

Fergie totally brought the Christmas cheer when she took the stage during Taraji P. Henson’s annual holiday special, Taraji’s White Hot Holidays, which aired on FOX Dec. 14. The hot mama performed the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with Empire star Jussie Smollett and it was absolutely stunning. Fergie looked absolutely stunning in a red dress for the performance, while Jussie was beyond dapper in a black tux. Their voices were blended to perfection, and the festive set, with fake snow and Christmas lights, was the icing on the cake. Later, she returned to the stage with a rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and it was equally as fabulous.

It’s been quite a year for Fergie. Early in 2017, she quietly split from her longtime love, Josh Duhamel, after 13 years together and eight years of marriage. However, the couple did not announce the split until September, when Fergie was thrust into the spotlight because of the release of her second album, Double Dutchess. The record was her first in 11 years, so it was definitely a major milestone for the mom of one. Since the album dropped, she’s been doing tons of public performances, including one at the Miss Universe pageant, where she totally wowed the crowd with a rendition of her song “A Little Work.”

Taraji’s holiday special also featured performances from Ciara, Leslie Odom Jr., Chaka Khan and Salt-N-Pepa, among others. This was her third year in a row at the helm of the event — in 2015, she was joined by her Empire co-star, Terrence Howard, and in 2016, she started hosting on her own. As always, Taraji was as entertaining as ever this year, and brought the laughs and holiday spirit all evening long!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the performance at Taraji’s White Hot Holidays?