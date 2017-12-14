Fergie Stuns In 2 Holiday-Inspired Outfits At ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’

MILF alert! Fergie lit up the stage TWICE during ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays,’ and we’re totally in love with both of her festive ensembles!

Fergie is so nice, she had to hit the stage twice during Taraji P. Henson’s holiday extravaganza, Taraji’s White Hot Holidays, which aired on FOX Dec. 14. The stunning singer was part of two performances during the special, and both of her outfits were absolutely exquisite. For her solo performance, she hit the stage in a black, sequined dress,that was form fitting to her incredible figure and fell to her knees. She paired the look with strappy black heels, and wore her hair in gorgeous, loose curls with a side part. The look also featured massive, festive earrings, and Fergie’s beauty look was a mix of soft and dark, as she wore pale pink lipstick with her bold eye makeup.

Her other performance was part of a duet with Jussie Smollett, and this time, Fergie looked even more holiday read in a red gown. The floor-length dress hugged her body to perfection, and the look included a matching red cape. This time, she rocked sky-high silver heels, while keeping her hair and makeup in a similar style to the other performance. Fergie never disappoints when it comes to her fashion, and she was certainly on her A-game during this holiday event once again.

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays also featured performances from Chaka Khan, Ciara, Leslie Odom Jr. and Salt-N-Pepa, among others. There were also appearances from celebrities like DJ Khaled and Niecy Nash, so it was absolutely a star-studded event. Of course, with Taraji as host, there were tons of laughs to be had, and it was certainly a good lead-in to the holiday season.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Fergie’s looks at Taraji’s White Hot Holidays special?