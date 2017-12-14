DJ Earworm Mashes Up Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & More In Epic Remix Of 2017 Hits

DJ Earworm has released his ‘United State of Pop’ remix for 2017, and it’s got an amazing Latin/tropical vibe! Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and more all contribute to the track.

Jordan Roseman, AKA DJ Earworm, has become known for his annual “United State of Pop” mashup, and the 2017 edition arrived on Dec. 13. So is it exactly what you wished for this year? Listen above!

Of course, all of our favorites from this year are included: Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” layers nicely with Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee/Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito” and Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape Of You,” and the whole thing has a nice tropical quality. See Taylor Swift’s best photos from 2017 here.

Here’s the full list of songs included in the remix:

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Charlie Puth – Attention

DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

French Montana Featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Post Malone Featuring Quavo – “Congratulations”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

