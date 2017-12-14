Craziest Beauty Trends Of 2017 — Squiggle Brows, Dragon’s Blood Masks & More

2017 has been quite a year. Of all the insane things that have happened, weird and wild beauty trends are high on the list! See the craziest trends of 2017 in pics below!

Eyebrows were a huge trend, with people making them into “feathers,” “squiggles” and more. Beauty maven Huda Kattan even tried the squiggle brow trend thanks to one fan’s photoshopping skills — she reposted the look on Instagram asking her followers what they thought on August 30. To be honest, she looks gorgeous. If anyone can pull this off, it’s her! Kendall Jenner rocked bleached brows on the Miu Miu runway in Paris in March. Bella Thorne rocked a ton of insane beauty looks, and she even tried pink glitter brows! It was all about the brows in 2017!

People tried to apply makeup with just about everything — a condom-covered beautyblender, a hard boiled egg — you name it. Guys, you could just use a beautyblender — it really doesn’t soak up that much product at all, or try a silicone applicator like the The Crème Shop Glitter Silicone Makeup Blender. I’m not putting a condom on my face anytime soon!

Stars like Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Katy Perry all rocked either super short buzz cuts or shaved their heads this year — most were for film roles. These girls are really dedicated to their work projects! Luckily, they all have gorgeous faces, and they showed off their perfect bone structures on various red carpets! Kim Kardashian plumped her lips with a “dragon’s blood” mask — it’s not really made from blood, but instead a tree sap that drips like blood as it seeps through the bark. See all the wildest beauty trends in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, what was the craziest beauty trend of 2017 in your mind?