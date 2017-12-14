Ciara Is Red-Hot In Festive Ensemble For ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’

Can we talk about how amazing Ciara looked at ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’ special?! The mom of two showed off her incredible figure during the show, and we’re loving her festive look!

All eyes were on Ciara when she took the stage during Taraji’s White Hot Holidays on Dec. 14, and she definitely put on quite a show! While performing a Christmas classic, Ciara matched her ensemble to the mood of the evening by wearing a red outfit that showcased her amazing post-baby body (can you believe her daughter was just born in April?!). For the performance, she wore a skintight, late body suit in alternating red and white coloring and a black lining. She completed the look with a red bomber jacket, as she sang amongst her dancers, who were also all in red.

The holiday special, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, was pre-taped, and also featured performances from Fergie, Leslie Odom Jr., Faith Evans, Chaka Khan and more. This will be Taraji’s third year hosting a holiday special on FOX — in 2015, she was joined by Terrence Howard, her Empire co-star, in hosting the event, but last year, she began doing it solo. Of course, she always kills it, and brings in epic celebrity guests to help complete the night! This special comes after Gwen Stefani hosted her own holiday extravaganza on NBC on Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, Ciara also performed at Disney’s magical holiday celebration this year, and was featured on the ABC special when it aired at the end of November. She’ll make another appearance on the network on Christmas Day, when more performances from the Disney parade air. With two young kids, Ciara is the perfect person to star in these family-friendly telecasts, and we love seeing her get in the holiday spirit!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ciara’s outfit at Taraji’s White Hot Holidays?