Universal’s Celebration Of Harry Potter Adds Natalia Tena For Ultimate Fan Event

Natalia Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks in 4 of the Harry Potter films, will be joining the panel of previously announced stars at Universal Orlando’s A Celebration of Harry Potter in 2018. Natalia will participate in festivities throughout the weekend, joining previously announced Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, Stanislav Yanevski, who played Viktor Krum, and James and Oliver Phelps, the actors who played Fred and George Weasley. This will be Natalia’s first appearance at the mega-fan event — and hopefully not her last!

Running from Jan. 26-28,the three-day event will allow super fans to experience not only Universal’s two Wizarding World parks, but hear from the stars in exclusive Q&A’s, as well as creative talent including the award-winning costume designer behind the last six Harry Potter films Jany Tamime and the Special Effects Supervisor for all eight Harry Potter films John Richardson. The HP Expo Center also makes a return, with participants including MinaLima, Pottermore, Scholastic, Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

In short, this is a weekend not to be missed if your a Harry Potter fan!

