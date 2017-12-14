Camila Cabello Sings Justin Bieber’s Verision Of ‘The Christmas Song’ During Live Stream

Camila Cabello covered Justin Bieber’s version of ‘The Christmas Song.’ Watch her slay the rendition on a live stream here!

Camila Cabello, 20, covered a song that Justin Bieber, 23, featured on his Christmas album, and you’re going to want to have a listen to it. In a recent live stream, Camila admitted she’s a huge fan of one particular Bieber ditty that will get you right in the spirit of the holidays. Camila said, “If I had to cover any Christmas song, probably ‘The Christmas Song.’ I love the version that’s on Justin’s Bieber’s Christmas album.” And if you’re a music superstar, you don’t just bring up a song you’d like to cover and then not cover it — that’d be cruel! After basically admitting she’s a low-key Believer (honestly, who isn’t?), Camila then went into a perfect rendition of the song that would make Justin proud. Seriously, this girl is beyond talented, and it makes sense that fans instantly reacted to this live stream by calling for a remix and collaboration. Check out her brief cover below!

We reported earlier how Camila weathered not one, but two different wardrobe malfunctions at NYC’s Jingle Ball on Dec. 8. Not only did she rip her pants, she had trouble keeping her bustier up. However, true to form, the “Never Be The Same” artist flawlessly executed her performance. It just goes to show that even at 20 years of age, Camila is a consummate professional.

Previously, Camila performed a stripped-down version of “Havana” at the Billboard Women in Music event. Backed only by a guitar, keyboard and light drumming, Camila slayed as she nailed each and every note from her iconic single. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Camila, who slayed at the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music ceremony.

Camila sang “The Christmas Song” by Justin Bieber on her livestream, her voice has me weak pic.twitter.com/QQ2hNMmkXB — ‎ًмarѕ (@cabeyoslatina) December 14, 2017

