10 Of The Most Epic Music Duets Ever: Taylor Swift With Ed Sheeran & More

We’re just going to come right out and say it — we’re completely obsessed with Taylor Swift‘s “End Game” — a new song of hers that features Ed Sheeran. It’s by far our favorite track off her new album, Reputation, and probably because it features two of our favorite artists of all time. Sure, the song is amazing all by itself, but we don’t think it would have the same effect on us if it was only sung by one of these two singers. For instance, Ed’s “Perfect” was already a hit before Beyonce added her vocals to a remixed version of the song, but once she did, it shot to NUMBER ONE. In fact, it awarded Beyonce her first No. 1 song since “Single Ladies” in 2008, according to Billboard. This just goes to show that two voices are better than one.

In honor of these two hit tracks, we decided to take it upon ourselves to list eight more of our favorite duets of all time! And yes, we know “End Game” also features Future, but Taylor and Ed are more prominent on the track, so we’re going to go ahead and call it a duet. As for our other favorites, that list would have to include Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake‘s “What It’s Like To Be Me”, Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown‘s “No Air”, JAY-Z and Alicia Keys‘ “Empire State Of Mind”, Beyonce and Sean Paul‘s “Baby Boy”, Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule‘s “I’m Real”, Nelly and Kelly Rowland‘s “Dilemma”, Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine”, and more.

To see our entire list of favorites, click through our gallery above! And watch Taylor and Ed’s recent performance of “End Game”, below.

