Bella Hadid Poses Nude Covered In Pasta & Proves She A Total Dish — See Pic

What a feast for the eyes! Bella Hadid, 21, has never had any qualms about getting naked at the drop of a hat when it comes to fashion shoots and she’s at it again. The model is wearing fake food, black strappy heels and nothing but the skin she was born in for the new Vogue Italia Celebration issue. On first blush this looks to be the most unhygienic thing in the world as she’s got spaghetti dripping off her thigh and neck while holding on to a lobster that fellow naked model Taylor Hill, 21, is also clutching. She’s got her hair pulled up in a high pony so that a string of green grapes can be seen dripping across her back.

While it looks as if the ladies are sitting with their privates atop of a table strewn with food — which would be totally disgusting — Bella made sure to tell fans via the Instagram pic’s caption on Dec. 14 that it was all fake. She praised famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for their creative vision with the words, “Thank you for your artistic minds and allowing us to be free #realgirls #fakefood aka the food is all props and not real everyone.” Whew! See Bella’s 21 sexiest photos ever, here.

Bella is capping off quite a year as she’s had more magazine covers than nearly every other model in 2017. The September issue of high fashion mags is always the most important of the year and she was on the cover of nearly every International edition of Vogue, including Spain, Mexico, Arabia, China, Italy and Brazil and other September covers including Harper’s Bazaar China and Elle Russia. Between magazine spreads and walking in nearly every International fashion week of 2017, Bella has proved she’s the hardest working model in the biz! She even capped things off by walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. We can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for Bella.

