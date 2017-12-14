4 Expert Tips You Need To Know Before You Go Platinum Blonde Like Selena Gomez

So many celebs went platinum blonde this year — Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian — here’s what to do to make sure your hair doesn’t look fried when you go light!

Platinum blonde hair is trending in a mega way. Naturally dark-haired Selena Gomez, 25, looks stunning with blonde hair, but it takes a lot of work to get your dark ‘do to platinum! New York-based hairstylist Dana Hodges, who is also a National Trainer for the salon professional haircare brand, Eufora, is offering HollywoodLife.com readers a few top tips on how to make sure the bleach doesn’t completely ruin your hair! You’ll look like a trendy celeb in no time at all!

Dana says: “Maintaining a fresh new color is just as important as the drastic transition, especially when it’s blonde! Just because you were patient in the process and had it done professionally, PLEASE do not attempt to maintain blonde at home! Continue to visit a professional for your root touch ups to be sure there is no color over lapping and you are keeping your hair damage free.”

A color change so drastic from your natural shade takes time, effort, and money to keep it looking great! “Now is the time to pay extra attention to those fragile locks,” Dana says. “Because the hair is so compromised, at this point, it is lacking strength. It will be imperative to repair and replenish protein, moisture, and even amino acids to keep hair looking and feeling it’s best. Opt for a deep conditioning treatment in-salon during your maintenance appointments. At home, make sure you are using a leave-in treatment after each wash. I recommend Eufora’s Elixir One — it’s an all in one, ultra-reparative leave-in treatment and works almost instantly.”

Finally, “Eliminate heat as much as you can. Just because you may have dodged chemical damage from your color process does not mean you are in the clear from breakage. Your hair is at high risk for heat damage after multiple lightening color services. If you must use heat, be sure to use a heat protectant product like Eufora’s Retain, which protects against high heat while adding shine and style retention!”

