Zendaya Gushes Over Working With Zac Efron in ‘The Greatest Showman’: He’s Simply ‘Amazing’

In an interview at ‘The Greatest Showman’ red carpet premiere, Zendaya had nothing but the nicest things to say about her co-star and on-screen love interest, Zac Efron!

Zendaya, 21, can not stop spilling about how awesome it was to work with the one and only Zac Efron, 30, on their new film, The Greatest Showman. HollywoodLife got the chance to speak to Zendaya at the red carpet premiere of the film in Los Angeles, California, where she told reporters that it was “amazing” to make The Greatest Showman. “I think we made a really good movie,” Zendaya shared. “I think Hugh Jackman is the coolest and nicest person that anyone could possibly ask for, and Zac was such an amazing, I guess, team member. Because we actually, literally had to be a team together because we really had to choreograph all the arial work and be a team together and rely on each other so much. So, he was a great partner to have!”

How sweet is that? In case you weren’t already familiar, both Zac and Zendaya are part of the first-ever circus thrown by P.T. Barnum. In the film, Zendaya plays an acrobat and trapeze artist, while Zac plays a stage actor brought on by Hugh’s P.T. to help get the show off the ground. Zendaya’s Anne Wheeler and Zac’s Phillip Carlyle fall helplessly in love, and their on-screen chemistry is breathtaking to watch. As if that wasn’t enough star power for you, actress Michelle Williams plays P.T.’s wife, while Rebecca Ferguson plays a distinguished Swedish singer. We can’t wait to see this film, and we hope you all enjoy it as much as we do — and as much as the cast seems to have had making the film!

