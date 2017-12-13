Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Relationship Going Strong After 1 Year: Her Family ‘Loves’ Him

Is it true love for Peter Parker and MJ? After reportedly dating for a year, Tom Holland Zendaya are setting relationship goals. He’s even met her parents and they adore him!

Is your spider sense tingling? Or is that just the feeling of love in the air? The current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, 21, and his “MJ,” Zendaya Coleman, 21, have been reportedly dating since filming Spider Man: Homecoming. Though she’s dismissed reports of their romance, a source tells Us Weekly that their love is still as strong as a radioactive spider’s bite. “They are still seeing each other. It’s been about a year.” How sweet! On top of that, Zendaya has introduced her rumored beau to her relatives.

“Tom has met Zendaya’s family and they love him,” the source tells Us Weekly. Why, that’s better than getting a seal of approval from Stan Lee himself, right? Though these two have kept their reported relationship on the DL, they were spotted celebrating Zendaya’s new movie, The Greatest Showman, at Bobby Van’s Central Park South. An onlooker told Us Weekly that Tom charmed her parents during the dinner party, which included a 3-D cake that featured her character from the film. Okay, that’s incredibly sweet. Literally!

Are Tom and Zendaya the second Spider-couple to fall into a web of love (after Andrew Garfield, 34, and his now-ex Emma Stone, 29, who portrayed the previous incarnations of Peter and Gwen Stacy)? Maybe. These two have been “super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye,” PEOPLE magazine reported in July 2017. However, Zendaya wasted no time in clapping back at this report. “Wait wait…my favorite [part] is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu [Tom?],” she tweeted.

Tom, ahead of Homecoming’s premier, said that he and Zendaya were “the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing….I’m glad I have a friend like her.” This double down of their platonic friendship seemed to dispel earlier reports that he was already living with her. The first rumors of a romance between these two came in April, with Life & Style reporting that he had “practically moved into” her LA mansion. Living together and meeting her parents? It sounds things are getting super serious between these super heroes.

