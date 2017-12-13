Snoke: 5 Things To Know About The Mysterious ‘Star Wars’ Character

Snoke is one of the most important characters in this new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, yet we still don’t know much about him. Before ‘The Last Jedi’ is released, here’s what we do know about the Supreme Leader!

1. There’s a theory he’s the first-ever Jedi. Snoke is the Supreme Leader of the First Order. However, one fan believes Snoke make be even more powerful than we ever could have imagined. Reddit user marius_ann proposes the idea that Snoke is the first Jedi, based on new images from Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary. The mosaic on the floor of the Ahch-To temple, the site of the first Jedi temple, looks eerily similar to Snoke. According to the book, the image is of the Prime Jedi, the first of the order. Fans have not seen Snoke in the flesh because he chooses to disguise his true nature.

2. He brought Ben Solo, a.k.a. Kylo Ren, to the dark side. Ben, the son of Leia Organa and the late Han Solo, was a former Jedi trainee under his uncle, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. The young Ben was seduced by Snoke to join the First Order. Ben destroyed everything Luke was trying to do to restore the Jedi Order. Ben then changed his name to Kylo Ren and became one of the Knights of Ren. He’s determined to destroy the Jedi and is one of the most powerful members of the First Order.

3. The voice behind Snoke is a notable one. Andy Serkis voices the Star Wars villain. He is known for his performance capture roles in several films, including Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot movies, and King Kong in the 2005 movie of the same name. Snoke is Andy's most mysterious character yet. "There's a frailty and a damage to Snoke," Andy told Empire magazine. "His face is cleaved in, scars across his mouth, contorted body. But without giving too much away, he is strong. He is the dark end of the Force. He's the leader of the First Order, but he has his own agenda. He's a cruel manipulator."

4. He’s NOT a Sith. Andy put the rumors to rest in Empire magazine. “He’s definitely not a Sith, but he’s certainly at the darker end of the Force,” he said. “Without giving too much away, that begins to unfold a little in this one.”

5. He’s not as big as he looks. In In Star Wars: The Force Awakens , Snoke appears to be a giant, larger than life figure in hologram form. He is large, but not that large. He stands at about 7 feet tall, according to Wookieepedia

