Omarosa: 5 Things To Know About The Resigned White House Official

Omarosa is exiting her role in the Trump administration on Jan. 20, 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about the White House official who is on her way out.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, 43, has tendered her resignation after serving in the Trump administration not even for an entire year. Read the five things you need to know about her and her departure here.

1. Omarosa left to “pursue other opportunities.” Rewarded for her loyalty, Omarosa, who met President Donald Trump while she was on The Apprentice, became communications director for the Public Liaison Office. However, in the end, Omarosa wasn’t fired — she wanted to leave her position.

2. She struggled in her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. Appparently, other members of the Trump administration were sent to the Public Liaison office because they were not a good fit elsewhere. According to two sources close to the White House, Omarosa failed to gather enough attendees for a Black History Month event in the first few weeks of Trump’s tenure in office.

3. She was not well liked by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, according to multiple sources. Apparently, he labeled her Public Liaison office as a problem he repeatedly had to deal with. While she had at one point unfettered access into the Oval Office — walking in and out whenever she pleased — Kelly was the one who eventually put a stop to that.

4. She had many enemies within the White House. Conservative media personality, Armstrong Williams, claims he talked to Omarosa after the announcement of her departure. Williams said, “She has enemies and they want to put her in the worst kind of light because they felt she was a polarizing figure, and now they get a chance.” Before that, Reince Priebus banned Omarosa from several meetings.

5. Omarosa had initially planed to ask Trump if she could have the reception of her wedding in the White House. However, after reporters uncovered her plan, she reportedly abandoned the idea. After her wedding, she did show up to the White House with members of her party, a source told the New York Times.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Omarosa’s departure? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.