What Is A Porg? Everything You Have To Know About The Cute ‘Star Wars’ Creature

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will introduce one of the most adorable animals ever — porgs! So, what exactly are these tiny creatures? Here’s what we know!

1. They can be found on the planet of Ach-To. Ach-To is the planet where Luke Skywalker went into exile after Kylo Ren destroyed his attempts to restore the Jedi Order. They are sea birds, with dark brown, grey, orange, and white coloring, that dwell on the cliffs of the island where Luke lives. Baby porgs are called “porglets.” The official Star Wars website calls porgs “inquisitive creatures.”

2. One porg may have found a friend in Chewbacca. The trailers for The Last Jedi give us a sneak peek at one porg in the movie. The porg is seen alongside Chewbacca on the Millennium Falcon. Chewbacca is probably feeling very lonely after losing Han Solo, his longtime best friend, at the hands of Kylo Ren, so we totally approve of this friendship. Is anyone totally getting baby Groot vibes from this porg?

3. Director Rian Johnson came up with the name “porg.” He also came up with the idea of porgs! He wanted to feature a Star Wars version of puffins. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is part of the island, we need to find the Star Wars version of this,” Rian told Yahoo. “And then just story-wise — not that they play a big part in the story — but I knew I wanted to find any source of comic relief I could on the island. And so they were very useful in terms of that.”

4. The Last Jedi is the porg’s film debut. The movie will be the first time porgs have been in a movie. Nothing’s been confirmed for Episode IX yet, but you can probably rest assured that porgs will pop up again.

5. The inspiration behind porgs involves three animals. Rian said porgs are supposed to be a cross between a puffin, a seal, and a pug dog, according to creature supervisor Neal Scanlan. Neal also told PEOPLE that concept designers went through several sketches before drawing a “sort of little potato with a pair of legs and some big eyes on it.” Rian loved it!

