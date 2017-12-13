Tristan Thompson: Why He’s Not Worried About The Kardashian Curse After His Injury

Tristan Thompson is playing again after his injury, and HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that he isn’t giving weight to the Kardashian Curse. Here’s why dating Khloe doesn’t phase his game.

Tristan Thompson ain’t afraid of no curse! The 26-year-old refuses to worry about the Kardashian Curse associated with dating a member of the famous family. While the calf strain that benched him for nearly a month and a half had fans worried that girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, was causing him bad luck, he returned to the court with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 12 — and it seems he’s glad to be playing again.

“Tristan is back on the court and he felt good and is eager to get back in the swing of things and give the team the boost that they need to return to the NBA Finals later this year,” a source close to the basketball player told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t anticipate to be injured for the rest of the season and he is definitely not giving anything to the Kardashian curse. Whatever happens with his career, the team and his health has nothing to do with Khloe or her family in his mind and he wants everyone else to believe the same and prove the haters wrong.”

Tristan is easing back into the lineup, and played six minutes in last night’s game. We’re sure Khloe probably needs a bit of easing back into him playing too. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star prays for Tristan’s safety before all of his games. “I don’t really believe in rituals, but there is one thing that I do before every Cleveland Cavaliers game,” she explained on her app on Nov. 28. “Right after the national anthem, I say a prayer asking God for Tristan’s protection on the court. It probably looks like I’m talking to myself, LOL, but I don’t care — I don’t want my baby getting hurt!” Hopefully the athlete’s calf injury will be his last, and he’ll be on the top of his game for the rest of the season!

