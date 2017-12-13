Taylor Swift: See Her Hottest Looks From 2017 In Honor Of Her 28th Birthday

We don’t know about you, but Taylor’s feeling… 28! The sexy songstress is celebrating her 28th birthday after quite a big year, and we’ve got all her hottest looks from 2017, here.

There’s no doubt that it’s been quite a big year for Taylor Swift, who’s now 28! She recently released her long-awaited sixth studio album, Reputation, which we still have playing on repeat, and she also started a new romance with actor Joe Alwyn, 26! Talk about a wyn-wyn (see what we did there?)! Furthermore, Taylor’s style has had a more edgy vibe as of late, and we’re totally here for it! So guess what? In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up Taylor’s hottest looks from 2017 — outfits that have been giving us some serious fashion inspo!

Until recently, Taylor has been pretty MIA most of the year. Her sexiest looks come from her Look What You Made Me Do music video for sure. Taylor played different versions of herself and each one of them had great style! Our favorite look is when she’s wearing a long red dress with sexy cut outs. So gorgeous! A close second is her black outfit with the shaggy hair and dark lipstick, super vampy. And who can forget the scene when she wears a sexy tight body suit complete with a choker and a riding crop!? Bad ass for sure! That was a side of Taylor we hadn’t seen before.

Earlier in the year, however, we did get a few peeks at Taylor here and there. She took part in her friend’s wedding, where she wore a long, berry colored gown. Her hair was curly and short and she rocked the shaggy bangs and traded her bright red lipstick for a darker shade. She also performed at Direct TV’s Now Super Saturday Concert in February where she wore a sparkly and short black dress with lots of fringe, very fun!

We hope to see a lot more of Taylor this year along with some more awesome outfits! We’re sure Taylor has amazing things in store for us in 2018, including her Reputation tour which we’re SO excited for!

HollywoodLifers, what outfit of Taylor’s is your favorite this year? Let us know below!