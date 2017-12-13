Gwen Stefani & Chelsea Handler vs. Lady GaGa? Who’s Your Fave XMas Elf?

Santa will have a lot of little helpers this year. We’ve rounded up our fave celebrity elf costumes including Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga! See them here along with a few elves of Christmas past.

It’s no secret that Gwen Stefani, 48, is a fan of Christmas. After releasing a Christmas album earlier this year and hosting a holiday special on Dec. 12, Gwen shared an Instagram post of herself and comedian Chelsea Handler, 42, dressed as elves! Can you get anymore festive? The “Hollaback Girl” singer captioned the post, “Being an elf on the Shelf is serious business, but I took a trip to the Dark Elf Side with @ChelseaHandler.” The elf costume was from a skit in her Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas special, in which she wore a white mini skirt and red tights. Her signature blonde tresses were styled in curls making her look both naughty and nice. Chelsea mirrored Gwen’s look with a matching hat, red trousers and pointed toe boots.

Gwen and Chelsea weren’t the only celebs opting for an elf costume over a Santa one. Lady Gaga, 31, who’s always down to flaunt a costume, put a sexy twist on her elf outfit. She wished her fans a Happy Holidays on Instagram through a series of photos from her #hausofgaga holiday party, showing her in a very fashionable elf outfit. She rocked an emerald green corset with a winter white train. She stepped the look up several notches with sexy red lipstick, gold jewelry and green eyeshadow. Gaga even had special effects makeup on her ears to give it that unmistakable elf appearance. She captioned her post, “I’m Santa’s naughty elf. Mistress Claus.”

But wait, there’s more! Stars like Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Sarah Hyland also dressed up as elves in past years giving us all of the holiday costume inspiration we need. Check out their looks in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity elf costume is your favorite? Will you be hopping on the holiday costume trend? Let us know your thoughts below.