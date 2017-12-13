Sofia Richie Proves Scott Disick Romance Is Still On By Bringing Her Mom To Meet Him At Home

Scott Disick’s met Sofia Richie’s dad, and now it’s mom’s turn! Sofia brought her mother to Scott’s place just days after their reported Miami blowout. Will she approve of him?

Well, at least someone in the Richie family likes Scott Disick! Sofia Richie, 19, and her mother, Diane Alexander, 50, were spotted rolling up to Sofia’s 34-year-old boyfriend’s pad in Calabasas on December 12 with some In-N-Out in hand. The mother-daughter duo weren’t pictured with Scott, but it seemed like they were there to hang out for a casual afternoon together. This may be the first time that Scott met Sofia’s mom, too! Hopefully, he made a good first impression. See the pics of Sofia and Diane here.

After all, as a source close to the family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, doesn’t exactly approve of their relationship. “Lionel has been uncomfortable with the age difference between Sofia and Scott and has been struggling while watching his daughter fall in love with an infamous player like Scott.” Unfortunately for Lionel, Sofia being at Scott’s place (with her mom, no less!) indicates that these two are definitely on, even after their reported Miami blowout. Hey, every couple has a huge fight at least once in their relationship, right?

Fans feared for the worst, though, after seeing reports surfaced that something major happened between the teenage model and her father-of-three boyfriend in Miami. Scott and Sofia were in Miami Beach over the past week for Art Basel, and were PDAing hard. That all reportedly changed one day, according to Page Six, when they allegedly had an explosive argument at the Surf Lodge at the W Hotel. It allegedly got to the point that Sofia wouldn’t talk to him or let him kiss her! If they actually got into that fight, they’ve clearly made up. We can’t wait to find out what Diane thinks of Sofia’s guy.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Sofia bringing her mother to Scott’s house means they’re getting serious? Let us know!