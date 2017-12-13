Selena Gomez Sends Birthday Love To Taylor Swift: I Wish Everyone Knew How ‘Big Your Heart’ Is

Aw! Selena Gomez took to Instagram to send Taylor Swift a sweet as candy birthday message on Dec. 13 and our hearts are melting! See what she had to say here!

Selena Gomez, 25, gained “Friend of the Year” status when she took the time to share a heartfelt birthday message and adorable video clip on Instagram for Taylor Swift‘s 28th. “I’m glad you were born,” Selena captioned the short video, which shows her and Taylor laughing together. “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift.” Sel and Tay have been friends for many years now so it’s great to see they still support each other in amazing ways on big days. Check out Taylor’s birthday gallery here!

In addition to Selena’s love, Taylor’s been getting numerous birthday shout outs from some of her other closest friends, including Karlie Kloss, Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Aldridge, HAIM, and Jaime King. When it’s not friends and fans who are praising the talented star for her birthday and beyond, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, is! The hunky British actor has reportedly planned an incredibly romantic birthday surprise for Taylor, including a diamond pendant of her favorite number, 13, a delicious dinner of her favorite food, and an intimate night in a hotel. Wow! What a lucky girl!

The singer herself has yet to post anything about her special day, but she definitely has a lot to celebrate this year! With the release of her epic new album Reputation and fiercely stepping back into the spotlight after a quiet few years, she’s proved she’s still on top in the music world. With tickets just released for her 2018 tour, she’s sure to continue the trend well into the next 12 months!

Happy Birthday to one of the greats!

