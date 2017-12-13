Selena Gomez’s Major Hair Makeovers Of 2017 — Sleek Bob, Platinum Blonde & More Pics

While it looks like Selena Gomez’s blonde ‘do is here to stay, it wasn’t always that way. Take a look back at her best hairstyle changes from 2017!

From cutting off a decent amount of hair, to processing her signature dark locks into platinum blonde, Selena Gomez, 25, spent 2017 redefining her (hair)style — and it’s really no surprise why. People have long been updating their looks during transitional periods in life, and Sel’s had quite a few transitions this year. “I needed to change my energy, so I cut my hair,” Lenny Kravitz told Billboard in 1998. “Now, I’m growing some new energy.” Nearly two decades later, Lenny’s statement holds true for all of us looking to start fresh and move on from a past phase, and Selena’s hair makeovers from 2017 is a perfect example of that.

One of the “Wolves” singer’s major makeovers came when she debuted bleached blonde hair at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. The new color was probably the most daring style change we’ve ever seen the star attempt. We’ve become accustomed to her dark tresses, seeing as how she’s been rocking her natural hue (or close to it) throughout her entire career up until this point.

But the alteration in appearance made complete sense within the context of Sel’s life. She’s undergone some serious transitions both personally and professionally during this last trip around the sun. In 2017 alone, Selena executive produced 13 Reasons Why, came out with chart-topping hits like “It Ain’t Me,” and “Bad Liar,” filmed a (controversial) movie with Woody Allen, and ended and rekindled different romantic relationships. Through all of those incredible feats, she also underwent a kidney transplant this summer because of her Lupus. Selena solidified herself as a strong, resilient woman in 2017, and she deserves to go into 2018 looking as bold on the outside as she’s proven herself to be on the inside.

While she’s said before that her blonde hair isn’t going anywhere, Selena will likely continue to update her appearance as she continues to grow in her life and career. We can’t wait to see where 2018 takes her, but for now, click through the gallery above to see all of her chic hair makeovers from 2017!

