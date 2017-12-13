Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Back As Kathryn For The ‘Cruel Intentions’ Musical — Well, Sort Of

This is AMAZING. Sarah Michelle Gellar reprised her iconic role from ‘Cruel Intentions’ for the musical in New York City, and we can’t get enough of it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 40, must be one of the biggest Cruel Intentions fans ever. That’s why it makes total sense that she would voice the intro to Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical Experience, which is a live show currently running in New York City until February 2018. Sarah teamed up with the musical to do the pre-show announcement, which has been released online for our listening pleasure. In it, Kathryn is her pretentious, condescending self, revealing that Sarah has not lost touch with what is likely her second most notable character behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Welcome to ‘Cruel Intentions: The Musical.’ The games are about to begin, which means it’s time for you to put your cell phones on silent. It’s not that difficult, morons. Take out that second-rate phone and hit the silent button,” Sarah announces, as Kathryn. “And for all of you tourists out there who think it’d be swell to take a photo or video from the show and bring it home to bum f–k nowhere? Well, guess what? That’s not permitted either.” Adding a touch of modern flair to Kathryn’s speech, she promises to “cyber shame” anyone who disobeys her rules. Because that’s exactly what Kathryn would be doing in 2017, right? Totally.

