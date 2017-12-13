Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: 2018 Inductees Revealed — Bon Jovi & More

The inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 are here! See the full list, which includes Bon Jovi and The Cars, right here!

Another group of legends is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! The 2018 honoree were announced on Dec. 13, and they include some of the biggest and most iconic names in music: Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Moody Blues, The Cars and Nina Simone! In addition to these five legends, Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be honored with the Award for Early Influence at next year’s ceremony, which will take place on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland. It’s an incredible honor to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and artists are only eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first song or album.

“It’s a Christmas miracle,” David Bryan, who plays keyboard for Bon Jovi, admitted. “[We were] guys living the dream, getting on a bus with no guarantees in any way shape or form or anything. It was ‘Let’s go out and make this happen.’ And we actually did.” Fans are already buzzing about whether or not longtime Bon Jovi guitarist, Richie Sambora, who left the group unexpectedly in 2013, will join the band for the induction ceremony in April. Richie is estranged from the group, but admitted when the Hall of Fame nominations came out in October that he would totally be down to join them if Bon Jovi made it in.

“Of course [I’d be open to perform with them], why not?” he told Billboard. “There’s not a lot of malice there, you know. I mean, there’s just — it was time to leave at that point. So yeah, of course.” He also added that he only keeps in touch with the other guys “every once in a while,” but teased that “you never know” if he’ll reunite with the band. Looks like this will be the perfect opportunity!

