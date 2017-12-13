Rob Kardashian In Complete Isolation 5 Months After Blac Chyna Drama: ‘He’s In A Sad State’

Don’t count on keeping up with Rob Kardashian. He’s ‘in a sad state’ and has been isolating himself since his split and fight with Blac Chyna five months ago.

If you follow the Kardashians (who doesn’t?) then you may have noticed a certain member of the family has been pretty MIA lately. Rob Kardashian, 30, hasn’t been seen out in public very often since his dramatic breakup and social media rant about ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 29, went down in July. Unfortunately, that time out of the lime light is because the Keeping Up With The Kardashians is “in a sad state,” a source told People. “He only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” the source said. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

Rob, who has reportedly battled weight gain and depression in the past, is also “still struggling with his health,” according to the source. He also “isn’t dating” and “keeps himself isolate and mostly socializes with his family.” We’re so sorry to hear he isn’t doing well. Thankfully, he has an incredible support system, especially when it comes to his mom Kris Jenner, 62. The momager has been helping with Dream, the source added. What a great grandma! It’s definitely good practice for the other grandbabies her daughters Kim Kardashian, 37, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are expecting (even though Khloe and Kylie still haven’t confirmed their pregnancies.)

With Kris giving a helping hand when it comes to Rob and Chyna’s 1 year old daughter, we can’t help but wonder how things are going between the two parents. The source said they’re “still in disagreement when it comes to money,” but an insider close to Chyna noted that, “it’s actually been pretty mellow between them.” Well, that’s good! Rob and Chyna’s relationship has seemed incredibly tense since he posted graphic images of his ex on Instagram on July 5, and then went on an angry rant on Twitter. She’s also sued him and his entire family in the months since, so it’s a little surprising to hear things have calmed down a bit.

