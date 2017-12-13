‘Pitch Perfect’ Premiere Fashion — Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson Stun In Sequins

Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Anna Kendrick and many more ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ stars looked gorgeous at the L.A. premiere on Dec. 12. See the best fashion moments below!

Aca-awesome! The ladies of Pitch Perfect 3 all looked amazing on the carpet for the Los Angeles, Calif. premiere on December 12. It was a night full of sequins and glamour. Rebel Wilson wore a long, red sequin Adrianna Papell dress with a Judith Leiber clutch. Anna Kendrick wore a leopard, sequin mini dress by Gucci with thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Her hair was in undone waves, pulled to one side. The look was created by celebrity stylist Craig Gangi with the Biolage R.A.W. Styling Collection. Gorgeous! Hailee opted for a black Tom Ford dress with a sheer top and sleeves. She finished her look with Christian Louboutin shoes. She rocked her hair in big curls — very ’70s and sexy! Her look was done by her stylist, Gregory Russell, who used Marc Anthony True Professional products (they are all available at the drugstore for less than $9!)

Producer and star Elizabeth Banks also wore red sequins, like Rebel. Her dress was by Jeffrey Dodd. Her sleek, platinum blonde hair was styled by Mark Townsend and her gorgeous, natural makeup was done by Fiona Stiles. Glowing and gorgeous! Ruby Rose rocked a stunning Elie Saab dress, and metallic eye makeup that is perfect for your next holiday party! Brittany Snow wore a low-cut Monique Lhuillier gown with sheer skirt. Honestly, everyone looked so gorgeous. We can’t wait to see the movie! See all the fashion moments from the premiere in the gallery attached!

