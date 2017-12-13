Pat DiNizio Dead At 62: Celebs & Fans Mourn The Smithereens Singer

The world is shocked and saddened by the death of The Smithereens founder and singer Pat DiNizio, who tragically passed away at 62 on Dec. 12. Celebs and fans of Pat took to Twitter and wrote heartfelt tributes to the singer.

The Smithereens announced Pat DiNizio’s death on Dec. 12 via their official Facebook page. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pat DiNizio, lead singer and songwriter of the influential New Jersey rock band, The Smithereens – America’s Band,” the band wrote. A cause of death was not given, but Pat had been struggling with his health for years. In 2015, he couldn’t perform after losing the use of his right hand and arm following a set of falls, according to our sister site Variety. The Smithereens had to cancel tour dates this year because Pat had injured his back and neck in another fall, but the group had new tour dates scheduled for 2018.

Just days before his death, Pat had posted on his Facebook page that he was recovering well after his health setbacks. “I have been receiving very good care and several physical therapy sessions at home each week here at Hollingsworth House in Scotch Plains… and rest assured I am receiving the best medical care and attention possible to repair the damage done to my neck and back in my recent falls,” he wrote. His sudden death comes as a shock to us all. Following the news, celebs and fans immediately flooded Twitter with their tributes. Check them out below.

Oh no Pat DiNizio has passed away. Loved him. We did an amazing song together yrs ago. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 13, 2017

Really sorry to hear about the passing of Pat DiNizio of the Smithereens, a man who learned from the greats & could craft an effortless, classic pop song…had the pleasure of meeting him a few times, he was complimentary & down to earth. Rest easy thanks for the music & memories — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) December 13, 2017

Aw, man. Knowing that The Smithereens were a staple at my hometown’s Dirt Club early on, actually helped me understand that good songs, hard work, and a love of playing music can be a path to making some kind of life out of it. https://t.co/v56URCccLL — Ted Leo (@tedleo) December 13, 2017

Need time to process the death of the incredible Pat Dinizio-saddened — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) December 13, 2017

Just heard #Smithereens lead singer Pat DiNizio dead at age 62. RIPPat — Todd (@toddc14) December 13, 2017

Rest In Peace Pat Dinizio. The Smithereens were my inspiration to want to be a musician. You inspired me to play Rickenbackers and want to write and sing. Goodbye and thank you. You're the best! pic.twitter.com/snDURawvk4 — Rob Farrell (@RobFarrellNJ) December 13, 2017

Pat and three of his classmates, guitarist Jim Babjack, bassist Mike Mesaros, and drummer Dennis Dikenformed, formed the band in 1980. Throughout his career, Pat did released solo albums. He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2000 but was not elected. Pat will be so missed.

