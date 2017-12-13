Omarosa Abruptly Resigns From White House One Year After Trump’s Inauguration

‘Celebrity Apprentice’ alum turned White House employee, Omarosa is leaving the White House. Donald Trump’s longtime friend makes a shocking exit and here’s what we know.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, 43, is leaving the White House effective on January 20, 2018. In a statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released Wednesday confirmed the former reality star’s exit. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” the news, which CNN’s Jim Acosta shared, said. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Omarosa appeared on The Apprentice with President Donald Trump, 71, before joining his administration. Her departure has been a long time coming,” according to two sources close to Trump, via CNN. Omarosa joined the Trump White House as the top communications official at the White House Office of Public Liaison, however, when chief of staff, John Kelly, 67, took over in July, his role began to feel ill-defined, the sources said, as reported by the news outlet. “It was her loyalty and friendship with Trump that kept her there for longer than anyone expected,” one source added.

Omarosa’s exit came after the White House said last week that Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell will leave the administration early next year.

The television personality was on Trump Celebrity Apprentice on the show’s first season in the spring of 2004, where she was fired after nine weeks. Before Trump’s Nov. 2016 election victory, Omarosa worked for his presidential campaign as his director of African-American outreach.

Many are questioning Omarosa’s abrupt exit from Trump’s command, as the two appeared to be close. During a round table meeting in February 2017, to honor Black History Month, Trump gushed over how “special” Omarosa was. “I want to thank my television star over here — Omarosa’s actually a very nice person. Nobody knows that,” Trump said during the “get-together” that Ben Carson, 66, was present for. “I don’t want to destroy her reputation. She is a very good person and she’s been helpful right from the beginning with the campaign and I appreciate it, I really do. Very special. So I want to thank everybody for being here.”

