‘Super Size Me’ Star Morgan Spurlock Admits To Sexually Abusing Women In Confessional

‘Super Size Me’ star Morgan Spurlock has jumped ahead of any sexual abuse claims by owning up to his misdeeds and saying ‘I am part of the problem.’

Hopefully documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, 47, is going to set a trend with male sexual abusers in Hollywood, as the Super Size Me star has personally owned up to his awful behavior towards women in a shocking confessional on Dec. 13. He penned the 1,000 word letter that linked to his Twitter account that began, “As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don’t sit by and wonder ‘who will be next’ I wonder, ‘when will they come for me?’”

“You see, I’ve come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem. I’m sure I’m not alone in this thought, but I can’t blindly act as though I didn’t somehow play a part in this, and if I’m going truly represent myself as someone who has built a career on finding the truth, then it’s time for me to be truthful as well. I am part of the problem,” he continued.

Morgan revealed how he had a drunken sexual encounter with a girl in college and only realized it was non-consensual when she wrote a short story about it for a class and claimed to have been raped. He also revealed that eight years ago a female assistant quit after he called her “hot pants” or “sex pants.” He wrote “she came to me and said if I didn’t pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid. I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was. I am part of the problem,” he bravely revealed.

The filmmaker even confessed to the pain he brought every relationship he ever had through infidelity. “I have been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had. Over the years, I would look each of them in the eye and proclaim my love and then have sex with other people behind their backs. I hurt them. And I hate it. But it didn’t make me stop. The worst part is, I’m someone who consistently hurts those closest to me. From my wife, to my friends, to my family, to my partners & co-workers. I have helped create a world of disrespect through my own actions.” See pics of Morgan, here.

“I am part of the problem. We all are. But I am also part of the solution. By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault. I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can,” he ended his missive. You can read his letter in its entirety here.

Morgan’s confession comes on the same day that hip hop mogul Russell Simmons, 60, was accused of rape by three women in a New York Times expose, which he “vehemently” denied. PBS broadcaster Tavis Smiley, 53, was suspended by the network and his nightly talk show yanked after sexual misconduct allegations were found to have merit. And the day began with actress/producer Salma Hayek‘s heartbreaking NY Times op-ed where she laid bare her alleged sexual harassment, horrific manipulation and abuse at the hands of now disgraced super producer Harvey Weinstein, 65. At least Morgan has had the strength to come clean and admit his misdeeds and has vowed to be a better person. It would be nice if more powerful men could do the same instead of waiting to being brought down by their accusers.

