This Metallic Makeup Look Will Help You Stand Out At Any Holiday Party

It’s officially the season of holiday parties, and you can definitely stand out in the crowd with this metallic makeup look rocked by Ruby Rose at the ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ premiere.

It seemed like everyone was wearing a sequin dress at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere on Dec. 12, but we were also loving the metallic makeup we spotted on the carpet. This look is PERFECT for a holiday party or New Year’s Eve. Makeup artist Jo Baker told us about the inspiration for Ruby Rose‘s look: “Ruby’s cool tone ombré Ellie Saab gown of blues and merlot shades complimented the ‘modern metallic frosty’ inspiration perfectly. I wanted to keep the makeup reflective, bright, modern, and seasonal by avoiding anything too dark or too colorful.” Jo continued: “I opted for creamy matte skin with subtle hints of highlights on the skin. A frosty, bright, metallic silver splash on her center lid and the same sparkly silver right below the lash line was smudged in for a seasonal nod. Lashes were coated in mascara and brows perfected. We finished with a buff nude lip.”

Here is the exact how to:

“Buff Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation in Shade 6.5 into the skin to achieve a smooth, flawless base. This lightweight oil-free formula gives the perfect matte finish, staying true to its name, staying on a night, without budging. To keep the overall smooth and matte finish, use Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Full-Coverage Concealer in Medium Neutral to conceal unwanted imperfections around the eye area, hard-to-cover spots and any dark circles or discoloration. Glide on Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Cuff in the center of the eyelid, avoiding the inner eye or outer lid corners, as well inside the center of the waterline and underneath. Then, take your ring finger and smudge it, allowing the product to blend seamlessly into the moisture on the lid. Apply Urban Decay Perversion Black Mascara until the lashes start to get spidery. By doing this, it makes the look feel more modern and non-typical. Groom brows with UD Brow Tamer in Clear to in an upward motion to create hair detail and additional depth. Keeping the lips simple, lastly apply 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Naked in small sketch notions, giving it a natural look, rather than a heavy or matted finish (no lipstick needed).”

HollywoodLifers, would you rock this metallic makeup look?