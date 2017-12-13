Meghan Markle Making Royal History — Queen OKs Her Coming To Christmas At The Palace

Despite traditional protocol, Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas with the royal family. Read about why the Queen is making an exception for Meghan here!

In a historic move, Meghan Markle, 36, will be spending Christmas with Prince Harry, 33, and Queen Elizabeth II, 91, despite the fact that there is no precedent for such an allowance having ever been made in the past. If the fiancée of a member of the royal family had tried to spend Christmas with the Queen on The Crown, it would have been a tawdry scandal, one that would have made the show’s mustachioed Private Secretary, Tommy, very, very cross. Not even Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 35, spent Christmas together when they were engaged in 2010. Perhaps the times have truly changed. So, why did the Queen give Harry a royal thumbs up to invite Meghan? A source told People her royal majesty can’t turn down Harry. “If Harry asks for something, the Queen would say yes as she adores him,” the source admitted. And you thought Christmas with your in-laws was going to leave you stressed. Imagine how Meghan must feel!

We reported earlier how Prince Harry has given up smoking cigarettes ahead of his marriage to Meghan — if Meghan can make him stop that habit, then maybe she does deserve to spend Christmas in the Queen’s company. We’re sure she approves of his lifestyle change!

A palace insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Meghan is “nervous” about her new life as royal, but if she’s already won over the Queen, then that’s half the battle. While you wonder at how the royal holidays will go for Meghan, click here to see pics of celebs, including Harry and Meghan, who got engaged in 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Meghan and Harry will be getting each other for Christmas? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.