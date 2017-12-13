Ouch! Kourtney Kardashian seemingly ignored Lisa Vanderpump at a restaurant in LA, while dining with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Dec. 12. See the vid!

Grab your sunglasses because it looks like Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was throwing major shade at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, 57. Kourtney was spotted walking in to The Little Door restaurant with model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, on Dec. 12, when Lisa seemingly tried to catch her attention. The video shows Lisa and husband Ken Todd, 60, leaning in Kourtney’s direction. Lisa appears to be mouthing something at Kourtney, but didn’t get as much as a hello in return. So awkward. SEE VIDEO HERE!

The video doesn’t look good for Lisa, but we can’t blame Kourtney for not stopping to chat. Kourtney is constantly swarmed with paparazzi and fans yelling her name 24/7, so she probably didn’t notice Lisa’s gesture. We don’t think she would intentionally leave her hanging. Maybe she was so caught up in the moment with Younes whom she was showing lots of PDA with. Kourtney looked exceptionally chic with black leather pants and black ankle boots. Younes kept it simple with a white t-shirt and army green cargo pants. What a stylish couple!

Kourtney and Younes have been going strong for a few months now. It looks like things are getting pretty serious as she’s introduced Younes to not only her famous family, but her adorable kids! This is the first serious relationship Kourtney’s had since breaking things off with long time boyfriend and father of her children Scott Disick, 34. Scott has also moved on and is in a relationship with Sofia Richie, 19. We’re glad to see both of them so happy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney Kardashian purposely ignored Lisa Vanderpump? Let us know your thoughts below.