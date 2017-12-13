Kirsten Dunst, 35, Pregnant: Star Expecting 1st Baby With Fiancé Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst is going to be a mom! The actress is officially pregnant for the 1st time, & we couldn’t be happier for her & her fiancé Jesse Plemons! Get the details!

Congrats to Kirsten Dunst, 35, and her soon-to-be husband Jesse Plemons, 29! The acting duo are expecting their first child, according to US Weekly, and we can only imagine how thrilled the two must be! The happy news broke on Dec. 13, but neither Kirsten nor Jesse have released an official statement as of yet. Already 2018 looks like it’s going to be one epic year for the couple! After all, the two have their nuptials planned for April of next year and now they have a little one on the way too — SO exciting!

The Bring It On actress hasn’t been shy about wanting to start a family. In fact, as recently as this year, Kirsten expressed her desire to have children when speaking to Marie Claire UK for their July 2017 issue. While it was only a few months into her engagement with the Friday Night Lights star, she was already hoping to settle down soon. “It’s time to have babies and chill,” Kirsten said, before adding that spending time with her baby goddaughter is what’s spurred her to start putting down roots. “I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just, like, you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night, and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.” Click here to see gorgeous pics of celebs’ baby bumps.

Kirsten and Jesse began dating in 2016, after starring as husband and wife on the second season of Fargo. Nearly a year ago, in January 2017, the blonde beauty was spotted wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger. Not long after, the two opened up about their low-key wedding plans, which include a small ceremony next spring in Austin, Texas. Congrats again, Kirsten and Jesse!

