Khloe Kardashian ‘Self-Conscious’ Over Pregnancy Lbs. & Worried About Getting Back In Shape

Is Khloe Kardashian worried about gaining weight during her reported pregnancy? A new report claims she’s feeling ‘very self-conscious right now.’

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has yet to confirm her reported pregnancy, which has just made people even more focused on spotting a baby bump. Unfortunately, fans haven’t had much luck with that — the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been seen out in public a few times since the news broke about her pregnancy in September, and none of the sightings have really shown off a growing belly.

While we think the reality star doesn’t look much bigger, apparently Khloe feels differently about her changing baby bod. “Khloe feels huge. Pregnancy has changed her body, and she is very self-conscious right now,” a source told In Touch. “Getting pregnant has always been her dream — and she knows weight gain comes with pregnancy, but she really doesn’t want to be seen as ‘the fat sister’ again.” Oh no, Khlo! See pictures of Khloe covering her baby bump here.

If that’s true, it really sucks that she feels that way. But if she’s worried about her weight, it’s understandable considering the amount of added attention people have been paying to her since the initial reports announced she was expecting. “She feels like she’s under a microscope. Struggling to lose the baby weight is her biggest nightmare,” the source told the magazine.

While spotting a baby bump on the star hasn’t gone well so far, Khloe has seemed to alter her style a bit in the past couple of weeks. She’s been seen holding massive handbags in front of her stomach, and keeps wearing clothes that hide her figure like loose hoodies, oversized coats, and baggy jackets. But Khloe isn’t the only KarJenner trying to keep a baby bod under wraps. Kylie Jenner, 20, is also reportedly pregnant, but instead of opting for loose-fitting clothes, the makeup mogul has basically stayed out of public all together. Reports have surfaced saying that Kylie also isn’t into how she looks right now, but honestly, both of these women have nothing to worry about. They’ll still be stunning no matter how far along they are!

