John Stamos Expecting First Child At 54: Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Is Pregnant

John Stamos is finally going to be a dad! The 54-year-old ‘Fuller House’ star is expecting his first child with fiancee Caitlin McHugh. The exciting news comes nearly two months after John popped the question to Caitlin!

Have mercy! John Stamos, 54, and Caitlin McHugh, 31, will be welcoming a baby Stamos in 2018, PEOPLE has revealed. The actor, best known for playing Jesse on Full House and the spinoff Fuller House, is so excited about entering this new chapter in his life. “I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he told the outlet. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV… all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

John and Caitlin are not revealing the baby’s gender quite yet. This is the first child for both of them. As we’ve seen for over 30 years, John is so good with kids. Caitlin gushed about the dad-to-be in their PEOPLE interview, “He’s always been wonderful with kids, and I’m sure he will be an amazing father.” Don’t expect John and Caitlin to stop at one kid. “Caitlin wants to have other kids too,” he added.

After John popped the question to Caitlin in a super romantic proposal at Disneyland in Oct. 2017, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that John was ready to take the next step and have kids. “John is eager to finally have a family after being inspired by George Clooney’s late-life happiness and fatherhood,” a source close to John shared. “As John has matured, his priorities and perspectives on life have changed too. He is finally ready to settle down, become a father and enter the next phase of his life.” Congrats again, John and Caitlin!

