Joe Alwyn Gives Taylor Swift Romantic Diamond Pendant Of The Number ’13’ For Her Birthday

Today is Dec. 13, which means songwriting genius and iconic pop star Taylor Swift is officially another year older and wiser. To commemorate her 28th birthday, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, decided to do something special. “Joe had a diamond pendant made for her with huge diamonds that form the shape of the number 13… her favorite number and the date of her birthday,” a source close to Joe told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As any fan of Taylor Swift would know, she loves the number 13. It’s her lucky number, and has been weaved throughout her life and career in both coincidental and intentional ways. The “Gorgeous” singer was born on the 13th, turned 13 years old on a Friday the 13th, her debut album, Taylor Swift, went platinum in 13 weeks, and her first number one hit, “Our Song” had a 13 second intro. Her affection for the number has only grown, with it even being incorporated into her most recent album Reputation, so Joe gifting her something symbolic of a number that’s nearly synonymous with Tay herself is incredibly thoughtful.

But not only does Taylor love the number 13, she also has a huge affinity for necklaces as of late. Anyone who listened to Reputation all the way through (so, everyone) picked up on the numerous references to the jewelry. “Call It What You Want” features the line, “I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck,” while “So It Goes…” contains the lyric, “wear you like a necklace.” All of these references also double as nods to Joe himself, making the gift that much more meaningful to the couple.

But giving Tay a touching present isn’t the only thing Joe had up his sleeve for her special day. As we’ve previously reported, he also planned “a surprise romantic dinner and an intimate night alone” for the two of them, a source close to him told us. We hope Taylor has an incredible birthday, and we can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for her!

