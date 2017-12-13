Kim Kardashian Disappoints Male Covergirl By Only Calling On Women To Model Her Makeup

A beauty mogul is not a fan of the casting call for Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty — because men weren’t invited! See what male Covergirl, James Charles, had to say about it.

Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand, KKW Beauty, is holding an open casting call for makeup models, and James Charles is a bit upset about the guidelines given for those who can participate. “This call is open to all women 18+,” the ad for the casting call read. James, who is the first male Covergirl, retweeted the message, and told Kim he was a bit disappointed in it. “Sister @KimKardashian! There are thousands of boys in cosmetics who love you & I’m sure would be honored to slay a photo shoot for you!” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “This is disappointing.”

When James started getting a bit of hate on the Internet for seemingly dissing Kim, he made sure to be clear: “I love @KimKardashian with all of my heart lmao,” he wrote in another message. He also responded to one Twitter user: “I reached out to her team directly & deleted by tweet because it didn’t need to be handled publicly. Never slammed her & I’m certainly not embarrassed for standing up for boys in beauty.” James had the opportunity to meet Kim over the summer when he was invited to the launch of her KKW Beauty line, and seems to have nothing but respect for the reality star.

The 18-year-old also tweeted about how upset he was about some of the responses he’d gotten to his tweet. “You praise someone & you’re eating their ass/they’re paying you,” he complained. “Something isn’t for you and all of a sudden you’re jealous and dragging them for attention? Influencers really can’t win.”

Kim isn’t the first Kardashian/Jenner sister to face some criticism over a makeup line this week — fans have been slamming Kylie Jenner, 20, recently for charging $360 for a set of makeup brushes. She apologized for the expensive price and assured fans that she always tries to sell her products at the lowest prices, but the damage had already been done. Woops!

